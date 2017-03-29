March 29 Orvana Minerals Corp-

* Orvana Minerals - sees Cil circuit to deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80% compared to recent average gold recoveries of about 55%

* Orvana Minerals - forecast increase in gold ounces produced is expected to positively impact unitary cash costs, provide free cash flow in H2 of fiscal 2017