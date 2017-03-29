BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Orvana Minerals Corp-
* Orvana Minerals - sees Cil circuit to deliver substantially higher average gold recoveries of about 80% compared to recent average gold recoveries of about 55%
* Orvana Minerals - forecast increase in gold ounces produced is expected to positively impact unitary cash costs, provide free cash flow in H2 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results