BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.
April 20 Orvana Minerals Corp
* Orvana reports increased gold production for Q2 2017
* Says on track to meet fiscal 2017 production guidance
* Orvana Minerals says consolidated gold equivalent production of 27,683 ounces in Q2 2017 representing an increase of 14 pct compared to Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday that U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has agreed to pay the software maker $940 million, including interest and legal fees, to settle a royalty dispute.