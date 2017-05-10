BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx Petroleum first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Qtrly total revenues of $7.9 million on working interest sales of 169,800 barrels of oil
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $47 million
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in Q1 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Average gross (100%) oil production of 2,900 bbl/d in April 2017
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees four wells to be spudded at zey gawra field in 2017 with associated field infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.