BRIEF-Neuron Bio announces advances in debt refinancing process
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS
May 9 Oryzon Genomics SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $270 million fully subscribed - exchange data