March 31 Oryzon Genomics SA:

* Says carried out 18.2 million euro ($19.4 million) share capital increase via issue and private placement among qualified investors of 5.7 million new ordinary shares

* Says share placement at 3.20 euros per share, corresponding to a 17.86 percent discount versus closing price on March 30

($1 = 0.9369 euros)