BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 748.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 444.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 426.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 49.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE CHANGES IN VALUE OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TO AMOUNT TO AT LEAST SEK 500 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.