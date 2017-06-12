BRIEF-Celsion cancels registered direct offering
* Celsion Corporation announces cancellation of registered direct offering
June 12 OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC MULTI-YEAR RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER IN NEW YORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a new formulation of Roche's big-selling cancer drug Rituxan for three common types of blood cancers that allows for relatively quick administration via injection under the skin in place of a lengthy intravenous infusion, the company said.