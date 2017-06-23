June 23 OSE Immunotherapeutics SA:
* OSE Immunotherapeutics announces temporary pause of
patient accrual while continuing treatment for patients already
enrolled in phase 3 clinical trial of Tedopi in advanced lung
cancer
* Decided to halt temporarily patient enrollment, but to
continue treatment of patients already enrolled in this clinical
trial
* Safety profile observed in experimental treatment group is
consistent with one observed in previous clinical trials of
Tedopi
* Decided to halt temporarily patient enrollment due to an
emerging benefit/risk balance of experimental treatment
* Following further review of more patients' data, a
decision will be made for trial continuation
* Following review, decision to be made for trial
continuation or possible amendment to include specific
sub-groups of patients
