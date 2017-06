May 15 OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SA:

* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE

* USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE OSE-172 ALLOWED EFFECTOR MACROPHAGES AND T-CELLS TO WORK TOGETHER WITH SIGNIFICANT TUMOR SHRINKAGE

* IN PARALLEL WITH TRANSFORMATION OF SUPPRESSIVE INTO EFFECTOR MYELOID CELLS, TUMOR MICRO-ENVIRONMENT WAS ALSO DRAMATICALLY MODIFIED

* TUMOR MICRO-ENVIRONMENT DRAMATICALLY MODIFIED: ALLOWING INTRA-TUMORAL ACCUMULATION OF CYTOLYTIC NATURAL KILLER (NK) AND OF EFFECTOR B CELLS

* "OUR MYELOID CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR OSE -172 DEMONSTRATES STRONG IMPACT ON TUMOR MICRO-ENVIRONMENT BEYOND MYELOID CELLS" - CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)