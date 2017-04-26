BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
April 26 Oshkosh Corp
* Oshkosh corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 sales $1.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.61 billion
* Raises fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $3.20 to $3.50
* Raises fy 2017 earnings per share view to $2.70 to $3.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases fiscal 2017 estimated eps range
* Oshkosh corp - projected 2017 net sales of $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from their board posts.