June 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* Osisko Gold Royalties - received from Harfang Exploration 5 million shares of Harfang, representing about 17.83% of common shares of harfang

* Osisko Gold Royalties - received Harfang's shares in connection with a qualifying transaction described in Harfang's filing statement dated June 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: