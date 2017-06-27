Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received from Harfang Exploration 5 million shares of Harfang, representing about 17.83% of common shares of harfang
* Osisko Gold Royalties - received Harfang's shares in connection with a qualifying transaction described in Harfang's filing statement dated June 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.