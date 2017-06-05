June 5 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd-
* Osisko acquires Orion Mine Finance Royalty Portfolio
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - deal for c$1.125 billion
* Says La Caisse and Fonds invest c$200 and c$75 million in
Osisko, respectively
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - combination of Osisko and
Orion's portfolios will result in company holding a total of 131
royalties and streams
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd says deal immediately accretive
to cash flow
* Osisko Gold Royalties - transaction provides Osisko with
an unparalleled growth pipeline with expected forecasted
production of over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2018
* Osisko Gold - caisse de dépôt et placement du québec,
fonds de solidarité ftq to subscribe for c$200 million, c$75
million in shares of co, respectively
* Osisko Gold - additionally, co will draw c$150 million
under its revolving credit facility for deal, c$250 million to
be funded from current cash reserves
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - for deal, 30.9 million common
shares of osisko to be issued to orion at a price of c$14.56 per
share
* Osisko Gold - after deal, orion, la caisse and fonds will
hold respectively 19.7%, 12.7%, and 5.5% of osisko's issued and
outstanding common shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of transaction,
Oskar Lewnowski, Orion's chief investment officer, will join
osisko's board of directors
* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - as part of its investment
agreement, La Caisse will also have right to nominate a director
to Osisko's board of directors
