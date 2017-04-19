BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Osk Holdings Bhd
* Redesignation of Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat to executive chairman from CEO
* Dato Nik Mohamed Din Bin Datuk Nik Yusoff retires as non independent and non executive chairman
* Redesignation of Ong Ju Yan to managing director from deputy managing director
* Ong Ju Xing redesignated as deputy managing director from executive director Source (bit.ly/2pARfkG)(bit.ly/2oL3eLe)(bit.ly/2omKPCb)(bit.ly/2pBrjCO) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.