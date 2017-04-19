April 19 Osk Holdings Bhd

* Redesignation of Tan Sri Ong Leong Huat to executive chairman from CEO

* Dato Nik Mohamed Din Bin Datuk Nik Yusoff retires as non independent and non executive chairman

* Redesignation of Ong Ju Yan to managing director from deputy managing director

* Ong Ju Xing redesignated as deputy managing director from executive director