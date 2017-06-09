UPDATE 2-U.S. set to approve India's purchase of drones before Modi visit
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Recasts with expected approval)
June 9 Oslo Bourse says:
* Frontline and Seadrill go out of OBX Index
* Golden Ocean and Nordic Nanovector go in
* The changes have effect from June 16
* The changes have effect from June 16

(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
June 22 The Liberal government of Canada's British Columbia province on Thursday called for political fund raising reform and more funding for social services in a speech to mark the start of a new session of the legislature.