April 19 Oslo Boers VPS Holding Asa

* Says to buy the remaining 50 percent of NOTC AS, raising its stake to 100 percent

* Bought stake from Verdipapirforetakenes Forbund (VPFF)

* NOTC operates Norway's over-the-counter stock market Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2pBbZWD Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)