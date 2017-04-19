BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Oslo Boers VPS Holding Asa
* Says to buy the remaining 50 percent of NOTC AS, raising its stake to 100 percent
* Bought stake from Verdipapirforetakenes Forbund (VPFF)
* NOTC operates Norway's over-the-counter stock market Source text (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2pBbZWD Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.