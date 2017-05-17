BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 OSMOZIS SAS:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.9 MILLION, UP BY 8.4 PERCENT
* H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FORECASTS CONTINUATION OF DYNAMICS OF GROWTH IN H2 Source text: bit.ly/2rferGg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.