UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Osmozis SAS
* Osmozis signs first two contracts in Germany
* Fourth country after France, Spain and Italy
* The equipment of these two sites in internet broadband is a first step in the conquest of the German market
* More than 300 new covered locations Source text: bit.ly/2leArwU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.