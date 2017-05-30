May 30 Ossia International Ltd

* Group's revenue was $29.9 million for FY2017, down 9.0% from $33.0 million in last corresponding year

* Profit from continuing.operations attributable to owners of co improved from a net loss of $2.6 million in FY2016 to profit of $1.0 million in FY2017

* No dividend has been recommended for FY 2017

