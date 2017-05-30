EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 30 Ossia International Ltd
* Group's revenue was $29.9 million for FY2017, down 9.0% from $33.0 million in last corresponding year
* Profit from continuing.operations attributable to owners of co improved from a net loss of $2.6 million in FY2016 to profit of $1.0 million in FY2017
* No dividend has been recommended for FY 2017
* All figures in S$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.