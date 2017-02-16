WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 OTCPharm PJSC:
* Says FY 2016 sales revenue 26.8 billion roubles ($467.00 million, up 50 pct versus year ago
* Says FY 2016 own brand sales 21.86 billion roubles versus 15.27 billion roubles year ago
* Says FY 2016 third party sales of 4.90 billion roubles versus 2.58 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2lbd1aj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.3870 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.