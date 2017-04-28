BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Otcpharm PJSC:
* FY 2016 net profit 6.2 billion roubles ($108.74 million) versus 3.68 billion roubles year ago
* Says FY 2016 revenue 26.76 billion roubles versus 17.85 billion roubles year ago
* Net debt as at Dec. 31 2016 of 9.35 billion roubles versus 2.68 billion roubles year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.0186 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock