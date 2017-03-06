BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 Otelco Inc
* Otelco reports fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 5 percent to $16.8 million
* Otelco inc - net income of $0.9 million for q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI