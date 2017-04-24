BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 On Track Innovations Ltd
* OTI Petrosmart signs global supply agreement with Dover Fueling Solutions, facilitating entry into North American Market
* On Track Innovations - under terms of deal, OTI Petrosmart to supply easyfuelplus automatic vehicle identification technology to Dover Fueling Solutions
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results