UPDATE 2-U.S. House Dems reject Deutsche Bank privacy claim in Trump query
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
May 30 OTKRITIE FC BANK
* Q1 NET PROFIT RUB 358 MILLION VERSUS RUB 2.03 BILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 10.82 BILLION VERSUS RUB 9.79 BILLION YEAR AGO
* TIER 1 RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 OF 12.50% VERSUS 12.32% AS AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2sayrHE
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Credito Valtellinese's (Creval) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bb' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The downgrade reflects Fitch's view tha