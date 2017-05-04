May 4 Otonomy Inc

* Otonomy reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Otonomy Inc - Otonomy reaffirms its expectations that GAAP operating expenses will be in range of $103-$108 million for 2017

* Otonomy Inc - reaffirms non-GAAP operating expenses will be in range of $80-$85 million for 2017

* Otonomy Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S