GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Otonomy Inc
* Otonomy reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Otonomy Inc - Otonomy reaffirms its expectations that GAAP operating expenses will be in range of $103-$108 million for 2017
* Otonomy Inc - reaffirms non-GAAP operating expenses will be in range of $80-$85 million for 2017
* Otonomy Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.