BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 OTP Bank Nyrt earnings presentation:
* Stable capital position and strong cash generation capacity allows further acquisitions in 2017
* Beyond Hungarian and Slovak special bank tax (total charge 15.4 billion forints), no more negative adjustment items expected in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.