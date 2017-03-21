March 21 OTP Bank Nyrt CEO Sandor
Csanyi says:
* Doing due diligence on one asset acquisition in Romania
* Wants to bid for Bancpost once Greece's Eurobank sells it
* Expects consolidation among Central European banks in next
1-2 yrs
* Sees resulting acquisition opportunities in Serbia,
Romania, Slovakia
* OTP wants to increase market share in Ukraine
* Sees organic growth opportunity in Ukraine
* In preliminary talks about one acquisition, not
Prominvestbank
* Did not make offer for Prominvestbank but will look at it
once it comes up for sale
* Sees no immediate potential takeover target in Russia
* Would like to buy suitable banks if they come up for sale
in Russia
* Russian online operation Touch Bank successful enough for
wider roll-out
* Touch Bank could be template to enter new markets in
Europe, ex-USSR
* Asia is still on OTP's expansion horizon
* We have ample capital to expand, close to EUR 1 bln in
cash
* We could tap markets if promising acquisition targets
beyond OTP's cash means come up
* We have until 2018 annual general meeting to decide how to
decrease Tier 1 capital closer to goal of 12.5 percent from
current 18.5 percent
* Reduction of Tier 1 could entail investment, share
buy-back, dividend
* Talks on acquiring an important Montenegrin bank nearly
complete
* At 8,300 forints share price higher than European peers'
on price-to-book-value basis with 1.5 P/BV
* ROE, profitability make current OTP share price
"realistic"
* National Bank of Hungary plans to limit mortgage margin to
300 bps would decrease OTP's annual profit by 10 billion forints
* 250-300 bps mortgage margin hurts banks' safe operations
* 400-450 bps is the level that "serves everyone's
interests"
* Overly aggressive competition on pricing among banks could
pose systemic risk
* does not exclude possibility of a stock split, issue is
not on agenda now
* Does not plan to retire
* Major changes in OTP management structure likely in 2-3
yrs with financial technology advances, digital banking
