March 3 Hungary's OTP Bank earnings report: * Posts Q4 net profit of 26.47 billion forints ($90 million) compared with forecast of 32.65 billion forint, broadly flat from year ago - earnings report * Q4 net profit sharply lower from Q3 (69.8 bln forints) as risk costs jump in Q4: 47.6 bln forints vs 12.8 bln in Q3 * Annual profit 202.5 billion forints vs 63 billion in 2015 * Q4 operating profit grows 12 percent y/y, -2 pct q/q * Risk costs halve in 2016: 93 bln forints vs 221 bln in 2015 * Loan book grows 5 percent y/y * Deposits grow 6 pct y/y * Interest income flat y/y as margins tighten 0.18 pct points y/y * Non-performing loan ratio falls to 14.7 percent of loan book versus 15.8 pct in Q3 and 17 percent year ago * Calculates with improving operating environment in all countries of operation * Expects more than 15 pct ROE in 2017 * Loan book to expand faster in 2017 than in 2016 but growth to remain below 10 pct annual rate * Net interest margin to tighten by a further 15-20 bps in 2017 * Portfolio quality to improve in 2017, risk costs expected to fall * Sees operating costs rising 3-4 pct on wage inflation, digital transformation costs * Expects dividend on 2017 results to grow by 15 pct, as has been the practice for past two years, in base case scenario Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 294.2000 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)