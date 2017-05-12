May 12 Otp Bank Nyrt. Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:

* Maintains 2017 guidance, interest margin may decline more modestly than forecast in March

* 2017 results will be stronger than 2016 but growth will probably be more modest than annual growth in Q1

* Risk costs are not going to stay this low for very long but interest rates and portfolio sizes will grow as well, offsetting potential higher risk costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)