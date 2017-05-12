UPDATE 3-Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage book
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
May 12 Otp Bank Nyrt. Deputy CEO Laszlo Bencsik tells press conference:
* Maintains 2017 guidance, interest margin may decline more modestly than forecast in March
* 2017 results will be stronger than 2016 but growth will probably be more modest than annual growth in Q1
* Risk costs are not going to stay this low for very long but interest rates and portfolio sizes will grow as well, offsetting potential higher risk costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
LONDON, June 20 The British government will rule on whether Rupert Murdoch's proposed takeover of European pay-TV group Sky needs a thorough investigation by June 29, the Culture and Media Secretary said on Tuesday.