BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Otp Bank Nyrt Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik says:
* Intention is to make further acquisitions in 2017
* Trusts that Russian, Ukrainian operations will display high profitability in 2017
* On central bank plans to rein in mortgage costs : not sure where more cuts could come, bank sector competition very intense, reference interest rate already very low Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.