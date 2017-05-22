May 22 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

* Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan

* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial

* Data are intended to address complete response letter issued by FDA for a new drug application for tolvaptan in ADPKD in 2013

* Says there were no new safety issues identified for tolvaptan during trial