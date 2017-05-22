BRIEF-Shanghai Electric says Co did not sign any JV agreement with Tesla
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla
May 22 Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
* Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
* Data are intended to address complete response letter issued by FDA for a new drug application for tolvaptan in ADPKD in 2013
* Says there were no new safety issues identified for tolvaptan during trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.