July 28 (Reuters) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co:

* ABILIFY MAINTENA® (aripiprazole) for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA for maintenance monotherapy treatment of bipolar I disorder

* Co, H. Lundbeck A/S announced ABILIFY MAINTENA for extended-release injectable suspension approved by U.S. FDA