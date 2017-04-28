Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Ottakringer Getraenke AG:
* FY revenue 0.23 million euros ($251,114) versus 0.23 million euros year ago, EBIT 9.5 thousand euros versus 11.5 thousand euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.