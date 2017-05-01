BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Otter Tail Corp
* Otter Tail Corporation announces first quarter earnings; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance range, board of directors declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 revenue $214.1 million versus $206.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otter Tail Corp - expect capital expenditures for 2017 to be $149 million compared with actual cash used for capital expenditures of $161 million in 2016
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.75
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $843.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Otter Tail Corp says Otter Tail Power Company expects to invest $862 million from 2017 through 2021
* Otter Tail Corp - backlog for manufacturing companies of approximately $105 million for 2017 compared with $102 million one year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.