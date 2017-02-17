BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Oue Ltd:
* Fy profit attributable to owners of company S$144.4 million versus S$156.4 million
* Fy revenue S$884.2 million versus S$431.5 million
* Declared final dividend of 2 singapore cents per share
* "The tourism industry continues to face headwinds in the near term" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago