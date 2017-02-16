WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 OUE Ltd
* offeror entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ching Chiat Kwong, Low See Ching, Low Bee Lan Audrey And Tee Wee Sien
* SPA for purchase of an aggregate of 593.5 million shares from vendors at s$0.106 per share representing 35.77% of all shares in capital of co
* 'offeror' is unit of OUE; 'company' refers to International Healthway Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.