BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
May 5 OUE Ltd:
* Q1 revenue S$196.3 million versus S$122.5 million
* Q1 profit attributable S$15.4 million versus S$8.3 million
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.