Feb 24 OUE Limited

* Refers to announcement in relation to acquisition by co's unit of 593.5 million ordinary shares of International Healthway Corporation (IHC)

* Treasure international agreed to grant loan in principal amount of s$50 million to IHC

* IHC loan is secured by way of debenture

* Treasure International entered into loan agreement with IHC