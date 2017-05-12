Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12OUG Holdings Inc
* Says it appoints current president Masatoshi Tanigawa as chairman of the board of the company
* Says it appoints Noboru Katsuda as new president
* Says effective June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3Kqy2i
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.