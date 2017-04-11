BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Ourgame International Holdings Ltd
* Notes that there has been recent speculation regarding a possible general offer for company
* Clarify that it has not been approached by any party with respect to a potential general offer for company
* Not aware of source of speculation, nor has it held any discussions with any party with respect to a possible general offer for company
* Board states that there is no merit to any rumor or speculation that there may be a potential general offer for company
* Company has applied to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of with effect from 12 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: