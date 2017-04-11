BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 15 percent to 45 percent，or to be 121.7 million yuan to 188.1 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook，the company expected the net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 25 percent to increase by 5 percent，or to be 166 million yuan to 232.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 221.4 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is lowered return on equity and expected revenue
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CGEQXF

* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing