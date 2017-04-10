April 10 Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Says it revises Q1 guidance, expects net profit at 121.7-188.1 million yuan ($17.63-27.25 million) from 166.0-232.4 million yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plEhUs

