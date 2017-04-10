BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says it revises Q1 guidance, expects net profit at 121.7-188.1 million yuan ($17.63-27.25 million) from 166.0-232.4 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2plEhUs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement