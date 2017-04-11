BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11 Ourpalm Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 166 million yuan to 232.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (221.4 million yuan)
* Says decreased revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0zrLls
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing