BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says it sees Q1 net profit at 166-232 million yuan ($24.07-$33.63 million) from 221 million net profit yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oLHShY
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company