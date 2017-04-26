BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit down 26.9 percent y/y at 161.8 million yuan ($23.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qdXojA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8905 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes