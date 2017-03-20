March 20 Outfront Media Inc
* Outfront Media Inc - on March 16, co, units, and other
guarantors party thereto, entered into amendment to its credit
agreement - SEC filing
* Outfront media - amendment provides for extension of
maturity date of borrowers existing revolving credit facility
from Jan 31, 2019 to March 16, 2022
* Outfront Media - amendment provides for extension of
maturity date of borrowers existing term loan from January 31,
2021 to March 16, 2024
* Outfront Media- amendment provides for increase to
revolving credit facility by $5.0 million to $430.0 million
* Outfront Media - amendment provides for incurrence of a
$10.0 million incremental term loan primarily to cover
transaction fees and expenses
