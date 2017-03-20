March 20 Outfront Media Inc

* Outfront Media Inc - on March 16, co, units, and other guarantors party thereto, entered into amendment to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Outfront media - amendment provides for extension of maturity date of borrowers existing revolving credit facility from Jan 31, 2019 to March 16, 2022

* Outfront Media - amendment provides for extension of maturity date of borrowers existing term loan from January 31, 2021 to March 16, 2024

* Outfront Media- amendment provides for increase to revolving credit facility by $5.0 million to $430.0 million

* Outfront Media - amendment provides for incurrence of a $10.0 million incremental term loan primarily to cover transaction fees and expenses