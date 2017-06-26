BRIEF-Fox receives Republic of Ireland nod for its takeover of UK pay-TV group Sky
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Outschool says a $1.4 million seed round led by Collab+sesame Source text for Eikon:
* Receives clearance from republic of Ireland's minister for communications, climate action and environment for proposed acquisition of Sky
* Share swap terms value BMN at around 825 million euros (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)