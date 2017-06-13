June 13 Ovascience Inc

* Has completed enrollment of 70 patients in its ongoing clinical study of Ovaprime (sm) treatment

* Initial data from first 20 patients in study expected by year-end 2017

* Expects to complete biopsies in 70 patients in study by end of 2017 and reintroductions in 70 patients by end of first half of 2018