UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
* OCBC Bank Priced A$500 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2018
* Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for general corporate purposes of ocbc bank
* Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0.49% per annum, payable quarterly in arrear
* Application will be made for listing of notes on singapore exchange securities trading, notes expected to be listed on SGX-ST on 23 Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
