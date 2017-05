March 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd:

* Ocbc Bank Priced Eur 500 Million 0.25 Per Cent. Covered Bonds Due 2022

* Net proceeds from issue of covered bonds will be used for general corporate purposes of ocbc bank

* Covered bonds are expected to be issued on 21 march 2017

* Guarantee will be secured by portfolio of assets purchased by red sail from ocbc bank and other assets of red sail

* Application will be made for listing of covered bonds on singapore exchange securities trading limited

* Covered bonds are expected to be listed on sgx- st on 22 march 2017

