BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited:
* Sale Of Entire 100% Equity Interests In Two Subsidiary Companies
* Deal for an aggregate cash consideration of S$38 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis
* Upon completion of sale shares, BCS and BCSIS will cease to be subsidiaries of OCBC Bank.
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement
* Sale of sale shares is not expected to have a material impact on EPS of group for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017
* Deal to sell interests in Banking Computer Services Pvt Ltd and BCS Information Systems to network for electronic transfers
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.